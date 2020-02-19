Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

Trump expected to pick loyalist envoy as acting intelligence chief, sources say

Richard Grenell
Ambassador Richard Grenell is expected to be named acting director of national intelligence.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 19, 2020
3:49 PM
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence.

That’s according to two administration officials with knowledge of the matter. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss personnel decisions.

Grenell, a loyal and outspoken Trump supporter, has been U.S. ambassador to Germany since 2018. He previously served as U.S. spokesman at the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
