World & Nation

Police say 8 people have been killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau

Germany Shooting
Rescue blankets cover a car outside a bar in Hanau, Germany, after Wednesday night’s mass shooting.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 19, 2020
4:58 PM
BERLIN — 

Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau late Wednesday, authorities said. Two hookah lounges reportedly were targeted.

Authorities were searching for the perpetrators early Thursday, three hours after the shootings at about 10 p.m., which police said also left five people wounded.

A heavy police presence was in place in central Hanau, with officers cordoning off the scene of one of the shootings as a helicopter hovered overhead. A car covered in thermal foil also could be seen, with shattered glass next to it.

Forensic experts in white overalls collected evidence from the scene.

A short police statement gave no information on the victims. It said the motive is not immediately clear.

Police said a dark vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the first shooting, and another shooting was reported at a second site.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk said, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the center of the city. It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then apparently went to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.

Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 12 miles east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.

World & Nation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
