Man in custody after ‘terror attack’ in Boulder, Colo., authorities say

Law enforcement officials in protective gear investigate an attack Sunday at a pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colo.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Associated Press
  • Boulder police said there were ‘several victims’ in the attack without providing further details.
  • The attack took place at a pedestrian mall where demonstrators had gathered to call for the release of hostages who remain in Gaza.

BOULDER, Colo. — Several people were injured Sunday and some may have been set on fire at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colo., authorities said.

A man was taken into custody in the attack that the FBI immediately described as an act of terror.

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn told reporters that witnesses were being interviewed.

“It would be irresponsible for me to speculate on motive this early on,” he said.

The attack took place at a pedestrian mall where demonstrators had gathered to call for the release of hostages from Israel who remain in Gaza.

Earlier Sunday, the FBI described it as a “targeted terror attack.”

“Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media.

Boulder police said there were “several victims” in the attack. The injuries authorities found were consistent with reports of individuals being set on fire, Redfearn said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he was “closely monitoring” the situation, adding that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.”

The Boulder attack occurred as law enforcement authorities in the U.S. grapple with a sharp spike in antisemitic violence and just over a week after a man was arrested on charges in the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers and shouted “Free Palestine” as he was being led away by police.

