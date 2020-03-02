Stocks open higher on Wall Street following a 7-day rout

Stocks opened higher on Wall Street on Monday following a seven-day rout brought on by worries that the spreading coronavirus outbreak will stunt the global economy.

Markets in Asia ended mostly higher, and European markets were mixed.

U.S. stocks are coming off their biggest weekly drop since the financial crisis of 2008. Gloomy forecasts for the world economy have hurt sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.7% around 6:55 a.m. Pacific. The S&P 500 index rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq advanced 0.8%.

Bond prices rose again, sending yields down.

Stocks’ uptick came despite a downbeat economic assessment from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. As well as warning that the global economy could shrink in the first quarter of this year as a result of the outbreak, the OECD slashed its global growth forecast for this year. It now expects the global economy to grow by 2.4%, half a percentage point less than it previously thought, and warned it could be as low as 1.5% if the virus lasts long and spreads widely.

But there are budding hopes in the markets that the world’s central banks, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve, could be stung into action and cut interest rates or provide financial liquidity.

Still, given that the main economic impact so far of the virus outbreak is on the supply side of economies rather than on the demand side, questions are being asked as to whether looser monetary policy will have any meaningful impact.

“For all the talk of lower rates, the one thing a rate cut can’t do is get people back to work and supply chains back running again,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.