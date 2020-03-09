Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Booker endorses Biden, says he’ll ‘restore honor’ to office

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president.”
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
March 9, 2020
4:29 AM
WASHINGTON — 

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has endorsed Joe Biden for president. Booker announced on Twitter early Monday that Biden will “restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president.”

Booker’s decision follows recent Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

