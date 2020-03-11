Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Rocket attack in Iraq kills two Americans and a Briton

Camp Taji
An Iraqi recruit opens fire as U.S. Army trainers watch at a military base in Taji, Iraq. Two Americans and a British national were killed in a March 11, 2020, rocket attack on Camp Taji.
(John Moore / Getty Images)
By Nabih BulosStaff Writer 
March 11, 2020
2:33 PM
BEIRUT — 

Two Americans and one British national were killed in a rocket attack on a base in Iraq on Wednesday, a U.S. security source confirmed.

More than 10 rockets slammed into Camp Taji, about 15 miles northwest of Baghdad.

Iraqi authorities had initially said there were no casualties. But a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity said an American service member, a U.S. contractor and a British soldier were killed. At least 11 others were wounded in the attack.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which publishes official news from the country’s security services, posted images of a flat-bed truck mounted with rocket launchers that it reported was found in the village of Rashidiya, nearly five miles east of Camp Taji.

A rocket attack in December killed a U.S. contractor. The U.S. blamed Iranian-backed Iraqi militias and retaliated by killing Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani.

In the aftermath, Iraq’s parliament voted for a resolution pushing the government to expel U.S. forces from the country.

There are about 5,200 American service members in Iraq, according to the Pentagon. There are also a number of civilian contractors.

Nabih Bulos
Nabih Bulos is a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times based in the Middle East. Over the last six years, he has covered the aftermath of the so-called “Arab Spring” revolutions in the region, where his work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.
