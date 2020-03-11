Rocket attack in Iraq kills two Americans and a Briton

Two Americans and one British national were killed in a rocket attack on a base in Iraq on Wednesday, a U.S. security source confirmed.

More than 10 rockets slammed into Camp Taji, about 15 miles northwest of Baghdad.

Iraqi authorities had initially said there were no casualties. But a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity said an American service member, a U.S. contractor and a British soldier were killed. At least 11 others were wounded in the attack.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which publishes official news from the country’s security services, posted images of a flat-bed truck mounted with rocket launchers that it reported was found in the village of Rashidiya, nearly five miles east of Camp Taji.

A rocket attack in December killed a U.S. contractor. The U.S. blamed Iranian-backed Iraqi militias and retaliated by killing Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani.

In the aftermath, Iraq’s parliament voted for a resolution pushing the government to expel U.S. forces from the country.

There are about 5,200 American service members in Iraq, according to the Pentagon. There are also a number of civilian contractors.