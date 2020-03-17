Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

China says it will revoke credentials of Americans at three U.S. newspapers

A view of the New York Times building in New York in December 2008.
A view of the New York Times building in New York in December 2008.
(Justin Lane / EPA)
By Associated Press
March 17, 2020
10:03 AM
China says it will revoke the credentials of Americans at three U.S. newspapers in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese media.

In a news release posted online, the Foreign Ministry said early Wednesday that China demands American journalists working for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post whose credentials are due to expire before the end of 2020 to hand back their press cards within 10 days.

The Chinese government says they won’t be allowed to keep working as journalists in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
