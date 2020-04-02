Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Pakistan court overturns conviction in death of reporter Daniel Pearl

Pakistan Daniel Pearl
Dr. Judea Pearl, father of Daniel Pearl, speaks near a portrait of the slain American journalist in Miami Beach in 2007.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
April 2, 2020
12:01 AM
UPDATED 12:47 AM
KARACHI, Pakistan — 

A Pakistani court Thursday overturned the murder conviction of a British Pakistani man found guilty of the kidnapping and murder of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl.

Instead, the court found Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh guilty of the lesser charge of kidnapping and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

One of his lawyers, Khwaja Naveed, said he could go free unless the government chooses to challenge the court decision.

Sheikh has already spent 18 years in prison in southern Hyderabad on death row. It was expected that the seven-year sentence will be counted as time served, said Naveed.

The Sindh High Court also acquitted three others accused in the case: Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil, and Salman Saqib, who were earlier sentenced to life in prison.

Pakistan Daniel Pearl
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh at a court hearing in Pakistan in 2002.
(Associated Press)

“Justice has been done to my clients,” said Naveed.

Saeed, a former student at the London School of Economics, and the others were convicted in 2002.

The defendants were also collectively fined $32,000. At the time, chief prosecutor Raja Quereshi said the money would go to Pearl’s widow, Mariane, and their infant son, who was born after his father was killed.

Seven more suspects, including those who apparently killed Pearl, were never arrested.

Pearl disappeared Jan. 23 in Karachi while researching links between Pakistani militants and Richard C. Reid, who was arrested in December on a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives in his shoes.

Prosecutors said Saeed lured Pearl into a trap by promising to arrange an interview with an Islamic cleric who police believe was not involved in the conspiracy.

A videotape received by U.S. diplomats in February confirmed that Pearl, 38, was dead.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
