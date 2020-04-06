Coronavirus social distancing around the world

The act of social distancing as an effective protective measure against the coronavirus is becoming a part of everyday life around the world. People are urged to keep at least six feet apart. This kind of social distancing, together with regular handwashing, is key in efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
It is suggested that people stay home if they feel unwell. If they have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, they should seek medical attention and call in advance.
Stay informed on the latest developments about the virus. Follow advice given by a healthcare provider, the national and local public health authority or an employer on how to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus.
Here is a look at social distancing around the world.
SINGAPORE: People sit along public benches at Wisma Atria shopping mall using safe-distance markers in Singapore. The government there has introduced several such measures to curb the coronavirus spread.
(Ore Huiying / Getty Images)
SPAIN: People keep their distance as they wait their turn to enter a Lidl supermarket in Barcelona. Supermarkets have applied stronger social-distancing rules on the first work day of the state of emergency.
(David Ramos / Getty Images)
RUSSIA: People use their devices as they wait in line, observing social-distancing guidelines, for a coronavirus test in Moscow.
(Pavel Golovkin / AP)
BRITAIN: The men’s toilet facilities at the Strensham Services on the M5 Motorway in Worcestershire, England, where alternate urinals are out of use to maintain social distancing as the U.K. continues in lockdown to help curb the coronavirus spread.
(David Davies / AP)
HONG KONG: Tables and chairs are taped for social-distancing law enforcement to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a Starbucks coffee shop.
(Vincent Yu / AP)
THAILAND: Police use riot shields to practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Tha Phra police station.
(Sakchai Lalit / AP)
ISRAEL: Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait to enter a supermarket while keeping a safe social distance as part of the government’s measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, a Tel Aviv suburb, Israel.
(Ariel Schalit / AP)
FLORIDA: Chairs are widely spaced as the Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners enacted social distancing during their coronavirus-related meeting in Shalimar, Fla.
(Michael Snyder / AP)
AUSTRALIA: Father James Collins holds a service in the yard of St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Burwood with seating observant of social distancing in Sydney, Australia. Churches across Sydney have opted to suspend services or hold them outdoors in response to the pandemic.
(Jenny Evans / Getty Images)
GEORGIA: Will Wheeler prays during the Parking Lot Prayers event near the hospital district in Augusta, Ga. The event was organized by a radio station for people to come together and pray for healthcare workers. To maintain social distancing, participants stayed with their cars and turned on their flashers while being guided in prayer.
(Michael Holahan / AP)
SCOTLAND: A person walks past a piece of coronavirus-themed art by the artist known as the Rebel Bear after it appeared on a wall on Bath Street in Glasgow, Scotland.
(Andrew Milligan / AP)
TEXAS: Practicing social distancing amid coronavirus concerns, police officers speak with a man in downtown Dallas.
(LM Otero / AP)
GEORGIA: Church members practice social distancing and wear masks while attending the Palm Sunday praise and worship service at Union Springs Baptist Church on Sunday in Rutledge, Ga.
(Curtis Compton / AP)
CALIFORNIA: Reporters practice social distancing as they interview Andrew Goetze, left, who protested a service at Godspeak Calvary Chapel on Sunday in Newbury Park, Calif.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP)
ITALY: A man wearing a respiratory mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus walks past a street musician as people sit at a safe distance from one another, in the background, on Piazza San Silvestro in downtown Rome.
(Vincenzo Pinto / AFP via Getty Images)
JAPAN: New employees wear face masks as they observe social distancing during an initiation ceremony at the Himeji Chamber of Commerce and Industry hall on Wednesday in Himeji, Japan.
(Buddhika Weerasinghe / Getty Images)
INDIA: People stand on designated areas to maintain social distancing as they queue outside a grocery store in Faridabad in the state of Haryana during a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus.
(Money Sharma / AFP via Getty Images)
IRELAND: A sign notifies passers of the social-distancing measures in place as people exercise in Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland.
(Paul Faith / AFP via Getty Images)
MEXICO: Older women keep a distance as they wait to enroll in government social aid programs in downtown Ozumba, Mexico, during the coronavirus outbreak.
(Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images)