Stocks rise as officials discuss slowly reopening the economy

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher Tuesday as traders gingerly embraced early signs that the White House and a number of state governors are considering how to gradually reopen the economy.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 2.5% shortly after 7:05 a.m. Pacific. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.4%. The Nasdaq composite climbed nearly 3%.

Big companies also started reporting their first-quarter earnings, giving investors an early peek into how the coronavirus outbreak was affecting their business. Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the company beat earnings estimates, even thought the healthcare giant also had to slash its outlook. JPMorgan Chase shares rose after the bank set aside billions of dollars to cover potential losses.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said the world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression.

Advertisement

Cautious optimism that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. has begun to plateau in some of the worst-hit areas and another big infusion of economic support by the Federal Reserve helped spur a big rally last week.

Stocks could be in for more volatility as companies report first-quarter results, though analysts will be focusing mainly on forecasts for the rest of the year.

Details may be hard to come by, as many companies have ceased giving earnings estimates because of uncertainty over when officials will determine it’s safe to roll back the social distancing and stay-at-home mandates that have all but ground the economy to a halt.

Advertisement

Analysts predict that first-quarter earnings for all the companies in the S&P 500 will be down 9% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the biggest annual decline in earnings for the index since the third quarter of 2009, when earnings slumped nearly 16%.

The closure of businesses and mandates for people to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus have forced record numbers of people out of work, raising the possibility that many businesses could end up bankrupt.