Stocks open lower as oil market continues to crumble

Stocks opened lower on Wall Street and oil prices continued to collapse Tuesday as traders anticipate demand for energy to shrivel because of the widespread business, factory and travel shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world remains awash in an oversupply of crude just as demand for it is suffering an unprecedented pullback.

Major U.S. stock indexes were down about 2% in early trading. The selling was widespread across industries, and 96% of the stocks in the S&P 500 index fell. In another sign investors were feeling nervous, prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds rose again, sending yields down.

The extreme volatility in energy markets highlights investors’ worries about the duration of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the economy. That is in turn weighing on financial markets more broadly, including stocks.

Advertisement

The benchmark U.S. oil contract was down $4.78 at just $15.65 per barrel Tuesday morning, having traded as low as $11.79 a barrel at one point.

The drop comes the day after the price of oil fell below zero on Monday, partly due to technical factors as traders shifted from one futures contract to another. The U.S. oil contract for delivery in May settled at negative $37.63 per barrel Monday, an indication that investors don’t want to be left holding oil at a time when storage facilities are almost full and demand is at its lowest since the mid-1990s.

The tumult in the oil market reflects uncertainty over where the world economy will head as governments begin to loosen controls imposed to contain the coronavirus.

“We could merely be in the eye of the hurricane as the epicenters of its rage remain centered around demand devastation and crude oil oversupply,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. said in a commentary.

Advertisement

“At a minimum, oil prices will be the last asset class to recover from lockdown” and only when travel restrictions are lifted, he said.