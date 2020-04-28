Stocks open higher, then fall, as economies start to reopen

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher Tuesday, putting the Standard & Poor’s 500 index on track for its first three-day winning streak in a month — but fell into the red as the morning wore on.

The price of U.S. oil remained wild, swinging through more extremes as storage tanks come closer to being full.

With massive aid in place for the economy from central banks and governments, stocks have been rising in recent weeks on anticipation that stay-at-home orders will be gradually lifted. U.S. states and nations around the world are going at their own speeds, but the removal of restrictions would enable businesses to get back into some type of gear, even if it’s only first, after the global economy essentially slammed shut.

The S&P 500 was down 0.5% around 8 a.m. Pacific. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.3% at 24,056 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.2%

Advertisement

Newsletter Your guide to our clean energy future Get our Boiling Point newsletter for the latest on the power sector, water wars and more — and what they mean for California. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Companies that would benefit most from people being able to leave their houses again were among the market’s leaders. Harley-Davidson jumped 7.6% after laying out plans to slash costs and preserve cash, including a cut of its dividend and a halt to its stock buyback program. Kohl’s rose 2%, and Kimco Realty, which owns shopping centers, advanced 5.9%.

Still, signs of caution are prevalent throughout the market. Merck reported a jump in revenue and profit for the first quarter, but the drugmaker also cut its financial forecast for the full year. It said prescription drug sales will likely fall because the pandemic is keeping many patients with chronic conditions away from their doctors. It’s also looking for sales of veterinary medicines to dip. Its shares fell 3.4%.

Treasury yields, which had sent warning signals about the disastrous economic effects of the pandemic long before the stock market did, were down slightly.

Advertisement

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 0.63% from 0.65%. Yields tend to fall when investors are downgrading expectations for the economy and inflation.

Inflation recently has gotten weighed down by a plunge in oil prices. With airplanes, autos and factories around the world idled, demand for energy has collapsed, and producers have not cut back quickly enough. All the extra oil has flowed into storage tanks, which are close to reaching their limits. A barrel of U.S. oil for delivery in June was down 3.6% at $12.32; it had dropped to as low as $10.07 earlier in the morning.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is holding a monetary policy meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, though it is not expected to add to the huge amounts of stimulus it has already deployed.

The European Central Bank will hold its own meeting Thursday and is likewise expected to mainly fill in details of its stimulus programs or possibly tweak them.

Advertisement

Worries persist about new surges of coronavirus cases in places such as China and South Korea, where they had declined as a result of social distancing, testing and arduous efforts by medical workers.

A slew of corporate earnings announcements is lined up for this week.

Nearly a third of the companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report their results for the first three months of 2020 and, more importantly, perhaps talk about how they see future conditions shaking out. That includes Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google’s parent, Alphabet, which together make up about a fifth of the index.