World & Nation

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears in public after health rumors

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a statement in Pyongyang in 2017.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a statement in Pyongyang in 2017.
(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
May 1, 2020
2:49 PM
SEOUL — 

North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumors about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Photos from the ceremony weren’t immediately released.

Kim Jong Un had been last seen during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention. Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.

South Korea’s government had downplayed rumors and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

World & Nation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
