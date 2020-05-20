Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

No cash, please, we’re skittish: How coronavirus has spawned fear of paper money

Cash transaction at a mall in Iraq
A man uses cash to pay for purchases at a mall in Basra, Iraq.
(Nabil al-Jurani / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
May 20, 2020
3:06 AM
Share

In troubled times, people have been known to hoard currency at home — a financial security blanket against deep uncertainty.

But in the coronavirus crisis, things are different. This time cash, passed from person to person like the virus itself, is a source of suspicion rather than reassurance.

No longer a thing to be shoved mindlessly into a pocket, tucked into a worn wallet or thrown casually on a kitchen counter, paper money has seen its status change during the virus era — perhaps irrevocably. The pandemic has also reawakened the debate about the continued viability of what has been the lifeblood of global economies: physical bank notes and coins.

From the supermarkets of the U.S. and Japan to the shantytowns of Africa to the gas stations of Tehran, a growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using cash for fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading coronavirus.

Advertisement

Public officials and health experts have said that the risk of transferring the virus from person to person through the use of money is minimal.

Still, in the midst of the coronavirus era, a thousand calculations are made before cash is handled — mostly with gloved hands. Some leave the money laid out on surfaces for days, for the virus to die. Others disinfect bank notes with spray. Some even microwave them in the belief that it kills the virus. In China, banks are now required to sterilize cash with ultraviolet light or heat.

Business
Fear of coronavirus-tainted dollars opens a new front in the war on cash
This Thursday, May 2, 2019, photo shows a sign posted on a door alerting customers that cash is not accepted at Freshroll Vietnamese Rolls and Bowls in San Francisco. San Francisco is about to require brick-and-mortar retailers to take cash in payment for goods, joining Philadelphia and New Jersey in banning a practice that critics say discriminates against the poor. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Business
Fear of coronavirus-tainted dollars opens a new front in the war on cash
Fear of paper dollars is now palpable in parts of the United States with coronavirus cases.

“In many areas, cash was already beginning to disappear due to the increased risk of robbery, the ease of internet ordering and the ubiquity of cellphones,” says Zachary Cohle, an assistant professor at the department of economics at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

Advertisement

“Cash,” Cohle says, “now carries an extra stigma.”

But is ditching cash altogether even feasible? Humans have a centuries-old emotional relationship with physical money that is difficult to erase.

“Currency represents value that we can hold in our hands. Cash provides a way for us to translate a day’s work into something tangible and easily traded,” Cohle says.

Science
Can the coronavirus live on clothes and shoes? And for how long?
SEAL BEACH, CA -- FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2020: Christina Dagle, center, and her daughter Eleanor Eades, 4, of Seal Beach, wait in line six feet apart from others to buy flowers for a friend from Devynn’s Garden in Seal Beach, CA, on May 8, 2020. Some businesses are reopening under a relaxation of the state’s stay at home order. Bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers, clothing stores and others can reopen for pickup and curbside service. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Science
Can the coronavirus live on clothes and shoes? And for how long?
You know you need to wash your hands after going to the grocery store — what about your favorite hoodie? Here’s what we know so far.
Advertisement

“Cash ist Fesch” is a common saying in Austria and southern Germany. The phrase, which literally means “cash is beautiful,” reflects an attachment to cold hard cash — and not just among the older generation or those who worry about the loss of privacy that comes with cashless payments.

“I always pay with cash, as a matter of principle,” Ingel Strobl, a 76-year-old pensioner, said while shopping at a bakery in central Vienna. “I don’t want that we lose our right to our own money. You know what I mean.”

For some among the younger generation, paying with cash is also a status symbol.

Since the virus outbreak, however, shops that have remained open have posted signs encouraging people to pay with cards. Many are: According to Germany’s central bank, 43% of people have changed their payment behavior in the past few weeks; now, a large percentage are likely to make contactless payments with a card.

Advertisement

Japan, for all its sophisticated reputation, is also a solid believer in cash. But the threat of the coronavirus could be the impetus the nation needed to move toward cashless payments.

“The culture is slowly changing,” says Hiroki Maruyama, who heads the Fintech Assn. of Japan, a nonprofit organization.

Newsletter
Get our free Coronavirus Today newsletter

Sign up for the latest news, best stories and what they mean for you, plus answers to your questions.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says that “cash combined with courage in a crisis is priceless.” And in crisis-hit countries and parts of the world gripped by conflict or inflation, cash is still carried in thick wads for simple shopping expeditions.

Advertisement

In Lebanon, as the economic situation deteriorated late last year and the fear of banks collapsing mounted, many people began saving cash in their homes. and the sale of home safes surged.

As banks imposed capital controls, trips to the bank to withdraw foreign currency — followed by a trip to one of the ubiquitous exchange shops to change money on the black market — became the norm.

“I wear gloves. But honestly? Corona is the last thing on people’s minds right now,” said a money changer in Beirut who asked to be identified by his first name, Ihsan, fearing unwanted attention from authorities.

Cash still rules in many other parts of the Middle East, as well as West and Central Africa. Monthly banking account fees are prohibitive for many, and the self-employed often keep their savings at home in hard currency. In parts of Africa, ATMs often don’t work.

Advertisement

World & Nation
How coronavirus — a ‘rich man’s disease’ — infected the poor
TOPSHOT - A man reacts while a health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) uses a nasal swab to collect a sample during the COVID-19 coronavirus mass testing exercise inducted by Kenyas Ministry of Health in the Kawangware slums of Nairobi, Kenya on May 1, 2020. - The Ministry of Health from Kenya has officially started a mass testing campaign in places where a rising number of coronavirus cases has been detected as community transmissions. Kenya has currently registered 396 official positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)
World & Nation
How coronavirus — a ‘rich man’s disease’ — infected the poor
Many countries saw the coronavirus as a ‘rich man’s disease’ imported by overseas travelers. It has since hit marginalized groups the hardest.

Dorothy Harpool, a director and lecturer at Wichita State University’s W. Frank Barton School of Business, predicts that the pandemic would lead some consumers to rethink their use of cash. But going completely cashless, she said, is a long way off.

“Until everyone and every country has reliable access to the internet, I do not believe the pandemic will singularly change past practices,” Harpool said. In particular, cash transactions are also likely to remain the norm for businesses operating under the radar of government and other regulatory bodies.

Ihsan, the Beirut money changer, said there are certain things you just can’t do without cash.

Advertisement

“Like how else can you bribe a government employee to get your business done?” he asked. “With a credit card?”

World & Nation
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement