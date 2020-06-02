Protests in wake of Floyd’s death continue for a seventh day; several officers are shot

U.S. cities erupted in violence and destruction in a seventh straight night of unrest, with several police officers shot or run over, amid boasts and threats from President Trump to send in troops to “dominate the streets.”

In New York, nonviolent protests Monday night were punctuated by people smashing shop windows near Rockefeller Center and breaching the doors of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street, littering the pavement with broken glass. An SUV plowed into a group of officers at a demonstration in Buffalo, injuring three of the officers, including a state trooper who suffered a broken leg and a shattered pelvis.

Demonstrations also broke out in such places as Philadelphia, where hundreds of protesters spilled onto a highway in the heart of the city; Atlanta, where police fired tear gas at demonstrators; and Nashville, where more than 60 National Guard members put down their riot shields at the request of peaceful protesters who had gathered in front of Tennessee’s Capitol to honor George Floyd.

Bystander Sean Jones, who watched as people ransacked luxury stores in New York over the weekend, said: “People are doing this so next time, before they think about trying to kill another black person, they’re going to be like, ’Damn, we don’t want them out here doing this ... again.’”

The unrest in Minneapolis appeared to stabilize on the same day Floyd’s brother made an impassioned plea for peace at the spot where a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing last week.

Chauvin has been charged with murder. Minnesota Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison said Tuesday that prosecutors were working as fast as they could to determine whether the three other officers at the scene should be charged, too. All four have been fired.

The death toll from the unrest rose to at least nine, including two people killed in a Chicago suburb. More than 5,600 people nationwide have been arrested over the past week for such offenses as stealing, blocking highways and breaking curfew, according to a count by the Associated Press.

Cities struggled to keep police in line and avoid instances of excessive force. The police chief in Louisville, Ky., was fired after a beloved restaurant owner was killed by police and National Guard members enforcing a curfew. In Richmond, Va., the police chief said officers who used tear gas on a group of peaceful protesters would be disciplined.

An officer was shot shortly before midnight near the Circus Circus casino in Las Vegas. Police had no immediate word on the officer’s condition. Four officers were shot in St. Louis; they were expected to recover.