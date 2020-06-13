Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
18 dead, 189 hurt as tanker truck explodes on China highway

Firefighters look for victims after a tanker truck explosion in Wenling in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
Firefighters look for victims in damaged buildings in the aftermath of a tanker truck explosion June 14 in Wenling in eastern China’s Zhejiang province.
(Associated Press)
June 13, 2020
9:04 PM
BEIJING — 

A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 18 people and injuring at least 189 others, authorities said.

The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with blown-out facades well into the night.

The truck carrying liquefied gas exploded around 4:45 p.m. on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.

A second explosion followed when the truck fell onto a factory workshop, Xinhua said.

The Wenling city government information office said on its social media account that houses and workshops collapsed and 189 people were treated at six hospitals.

A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of her home, but that her mother and brother were unharmed.

