Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon reported missing, sparking police search

The mayor of South Korea’s bustling capital has been reported missing, sparking a police search Thursday.

Police officers said they were looking for Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul’s Sungbuk neighborhood, where his cellphone signal was last detected. They said Park’s phone was turned off.

His daughter called police earlier Thursday and said her father had been unaccounted for, police officers said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media on the matter.

They gave no further details. But the Yonhap news agency reported that Park’s daughter told police her father left “a will-like” message before leaving their home earlier Thursday.

Yonhap said officers, drones and police dogs have been mobilized in the search for the mayor.

Kim Ji-hyeong, an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, confirmed that Park had not shown up for work Thursday because of unspecified reasons and had canceled all his scheduled activities, including a meeting with a presidential official at his Seoul City Hall office.

A longtime civic activist and human rights lawyer, Park was elected mayor in 2011 and became the city’s first leader to be voted in for a third term in June of last year. A member of President Moon Jae-in’s liberal Democratic Party, Park has been considered a potential presidential hopeful for the 2022 elections.

Park has mostly maintained his activist colors as mayor, criticizing what he described as the country’s growing social and economic inequalities and the traditionally corrupt ties between large businesses and politicians.

During the earlier part of his tenure as mayor, Park established himself as a fierce opponent of former conservative President Park Geun-hye and openly supported the millions of people who flooded the city streets in late 2016 and 2017 calling for her ouster over a corruption scandal.

Park Geun-hye was formally removed from office in March 2017 and is serving a decades-long prison term on bribery and other charges.

Seoul, a city of 10 million people, has been a new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea since the country eased its rigid social distancing rules in early May. Authorities are struggling to trace contacts amid surges in cases linked to nightclubs, church services, a huge e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door sellers.