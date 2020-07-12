Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, representative says

Benjamin Keough, with his sister Riley Keough, grandmother Priscilla Presley and mother Lisa Marie Presley.
Benjamin Keough with his sister Riley, left, grandmother Priscilla Presley and mother Lisa Marie Presley, at a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley’s 75th birthday on Jan. 8, 2010, in Memphis, Tenn.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press )
By Associated Press
July 12, 2020
4:58 PM
The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley’s representative, Roger Widynowski, said in a statement Sunday to the Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley [Keough],” Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Presley had Keough and Riley, now 31, with former husband Danny Keough. She also had the twins from another marriage.

Entertainment & Arts
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

