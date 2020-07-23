Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

John Lewis funeral to be held at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church

John Lewis' funeral will be held July 30 at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, which Martin Luther King Jr. once led.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 23, 2020
7:55 PM
Share
ATLANTA — 

The funeral for the late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis will be held July 30 at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

Lewis’ family announced that the funeral will be private, but the public is invited to pay tribute over the coming days during a series of celebrations of Lewis’ life beginning Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Ala. On Sunday morning, a processional will be held in which Lewis’ body will once more cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where he and other voting-rights demonstrators were beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday.”

Lewis’ body will lie in state at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta and the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that the public will be allowed to pay their respects to the longtime Georgia congressman Monday night and all day Tuesday in Washington.

Advertisement

Due to coronavirus precautions, Lewis will lie in state for public viewing at the top of the east front steps of the Capitol rather than in the Rotunda, and the public will file past on the East Plaza. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.

Lewis’ family has asked members of the public not to travel from across the country to pay their respects. Instead, they suggested people pay virtual tribute online using the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity.

Politics

Granderson: John Lewis’ legacy of good trouble: Building bridges, destroying walls

Congressman John Lewis on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., February 14, 2015. On March 7, 1965, Hosea Williams and John Lewis led 600 civil rights activists across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in a march for voting rights. Lewis had no idea the level of violence that awaited the group on the other side of the bridge. In what would become known around the country as as Bloody Sunday, state troopers and sheriff deputies used tear gas and clubs to break up the march. Leaving Lewis with a skull fracture and sending more than 50 others to the local hospital for treatment. (Brant Sanderlin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Politics

Granderson: John Lewis’ legacy of good trouble: Building bridges, destroying walls

Rep. John Lewis of Georgia embraced a message of love and unity, but also discomfort and disruption, without which there can be no true social justice.

Lewis, 80, died last Friday, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. He served 17 terms in the U.S. House. Following the funeral at the Ebenezer Baptist Church’s Horizon Sanctuary, he will be interred at South View Cemetery in Atlanta.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement