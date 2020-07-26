John Lewis to be carried across bridge in Selma and brought to Alabama Capitol

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

A crowd began gathering near the bridge that became a landmark in the fight for racial justice when Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten there 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event in the fight for voting rights for Black Americans.

State troopers and police officers stood along the barricaded sidewalks.

Lewis’ body will be carried across the bridge Sunday morning and then be brought to the Alabama Capitol in the afternoon to lie in repose.

A series of events began Saturday in Lewis’ hometown of Troy, Ala., to pay tribute to the late congressman and his legacy. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week before his private funeral Thursday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

A native of Pike County, Alabama, Lewis became involved in the civil rights movement as a young man.

1 / 14 With the Capitol Dome in the background, U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017. (Lawrence Jackson / Associated Press) 2 / 14 John Lewis, then chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, is beaten by an Alabama state trooper as the police break up a civil rights voting march in Selma, Ala., with billy clubs and violence March 7, 1965. Lewis’ skull was fractured. (Associated Press) 3 / 14 Civil rights leaders including John Lewis, Mathew Ahmann, Martin Luther King Jr., Rabbi Joachim Prinz and Whitney Young hold hands as they lead a crowd of hundreds of thousands at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. (Arnie Sachs / Shutterstock) 4 / 14 Leading a 50th anniversary march in Selma, Ala., in 2015, President Obama holds hands with Rep. John Lewis and Amelia Boynton Robinson, who were both beaten on “Bloody Sunday” in 1965. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press) 5 / 14 President Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. John Lewis during a 2011 ceremony in the East Room of the White House. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press) 6 / 14 President Obama greets Rep. John Lewis after speaking on civil rights at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, in 2014. Looking on are First Lady Michelle Obama and Mark Updegrove, the library’s executive director. (Ashley Landis / European Pressphoto Agency) 7 / 14 Rep. John Lewis sits next to Michelle Nunn, a moderate Democrat whom Lewis campaigned for in her unsuccessful 2014 bid for a Senate seat in Georgia. (Erik S. Lesser / European Pressphoto Agency) 8 / 14 Rep. John Lewis poses for a portrait ahead of the 2017 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Lewis spoke at the festival about “March,” a graphic memoir trilogy based on the civil rights movement and Lewis’ life in Alabama. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times) 9 / 14 Rep. John Lewis is arrested by U.S. Capitol Police during a 2013 demonstration calling for the House to take up immigration reform legislation. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images) 10 / 14 Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), center, and Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), right, co-chairs of the civil rights task force of the Congressional Black Caucus, join other members of the House to express disappointment in the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision that a key part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act is unconstitutional. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press) 11 / 14 John Lewis, left, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., center right, march in the funeral procession for Jimmie Lee Jackson, who was killed by an Alabama state trooper during a peaceful voting rights march in February 1965. (Associated Press) 12 / 14 Rep. John Lewis speaks to gun control activists outside the Capitol as House Democrats stage a 2016 sit-in on the House floor to demand a vote for gun control measures days after a massacre at an Orlando, Fla., nightclub. (Alex Wong / Getty Images) 13 / 14 Rep. John Lewis speaks in 2013 during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press) 14 / 14 Rep. John Lewis stands in front of a quote of his in the Civil Rights Room at the Nashville Public Library. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

In 1965, he and other marchers were beaten in Selma. The news coverage of the event help galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Frank and Ellen Hill drove more that four hours from Monroe, La., to watch the procession.

Frank Hill, 60, said he remembers, as an African American child, watching news footage of Lewis and other civil rights marchers being beaten by law enforcement officers.

“I had to come back and see John Lewis cross the bridge for the last time,” said Hill. “It’s funny to see the state troopers here to honor and respect him rather than beat the crap out of him,” Hill said.

Lewis, 80, died July 17 several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.