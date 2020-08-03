Isaias re-approaches hurricane strength as it moves toward Carolinas

Isaias was forecast Monday to become a hurricane once again as it neared landfall in the Carolinas after bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida’s east coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, S.C., to Surf City, N.C., in its 5 a.m. EDT advisory. Tropical Storm Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 74 mph or more.

“We are forecasting it to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast this evening,” senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown said. “It’s forecast to produce a dangerous storm surge of three to five feet in portions of North and South Carolina.”

Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) could bring heavy rains, too — up to eight inches in spots as it moves up the coast —and “all those rains could produce flash flooding across portions of eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeast U.S.,” Brown said.

Forecasters said Isaias was still centered east of Jacksonville, Fla., and 280 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, S.C., but was expected to speed up Monday as it moved north.

Over the weekend, Isaias brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida as officials kept a close eye on the storm while dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus.

The storm had weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon, and its most damaging winds remained offshore.

“Don’t be fooled by the downgrade,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned at a news conference after the storm spent hours roughing up the Bahamas. DeSantis said that with Florida entering the season’s most active time for hurricanes, residents should have a week’s supply of water, food and medicine on hand.

Upper-level winds later sapped much of the storm’s strength, said Stacy Stewart, senior hurricane specialist at the hurricane center in Miami.

“We were expecting a hurricane to develop and it didn’t,” Stewart said Sunday. “It’s a tale of two storms. If you live on the west side of the storm, you didn’t get much. If you live east of the storm, there’s a lot of nasty weather there.”

Isaias caused destruction and two deaths as it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floods that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.