Jerry Falwell Jr. apologizes after posting photo of himself in unzipped pants

Jerry Falwell Jr., president of the evangelical Christian institution Liberty University, has apologized for an online photo he posted of himself in unzipped pants with his gut exposed and his arm wrapped around a provocatively dressed younger woman.

The post, which was quickly removed, drew backlash from critics who deemed Falwell a hypocrite.

“Imagine the righteous outrage from people like Jerry Falwell if those kinds of pictures had been posted by [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez],” liberal Christian author John Pavlovitz wrote on Twitter. “The sermonizing we’d have heard from the ‘families values’ folks.”

Pavlovitz concluded the tweet with the hashtag “Hypocrites.”

Advertisement

Falwell delivered his mea culpa on Wednesday.

“I’ve apologized to everybody,” the 58-year-old son of Liberty founder Jerry Falwell Sr. professed during a lighthearted interview on Lynchburg, Va., radio station WLNI. “And I’ve promised my kids I’m going to try to be — I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out.”

Falwell did not reveal the identity of the mystery woman but claimed she was his wife’s assistant.

Advertisement

“She’s a sweetheart and I should never have put it up and embarrassed her,” Falwell said.

Liberty University, which plans to fully open for the fall semester despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has an eight-point mission statement posted on its website that states those in attendance should lead morally upstanding lives.

“Encourage a commitment to Christian life, one of personal integrity, sensitivity to the needs of others, social responsibility and active communication of the Christian faith, and, as it is lived out, a life that leads people to Jesus Christ as the Lord of the universe and their own personal Savior,” reads one of the points.

Among those rushing to Falwell’s defense was Malachi O’Brien, a fellow at the Falkirk Center, a conservative think tank. He initially claimed — erroneously — that the sketchy photo was not of the university president.

Advertisement

O’Brien later conceded that the photo was of Falwell but was misappropriated — an odd contention considering the snap was uploaded on Falwell’s personal Instagram account.

“I deleted after I got more context on the photo. It was Jerry, so I was wrong,” tweeted O’Brien earlier in the week. “What it was being used to imply is ungodly and seems to have been posted out of context for that reason.”

Falwell’s father, who founded Liberty University in 1971, was an ardent gay rights opponent who drew attention in 1999 for asserting that the “Teletubbies” children’s show character Tinky Winky was a gay role model.