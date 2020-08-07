Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported

Site of plane crash
By Associated Press
Aug. 7, 2020
8:55 AM
NEW DELHI — 

Indian news reports said an Air India Express flight with 191 passengers on board skidded off a runway while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India, and some injured people were hospitalized.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces. He said details about injuries were not immediately known.

The news reports said the plane didn’t catch fire. They said passengers were evacuated from the Boeing aircraft.

The NDTV news channel said the plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode in southern India.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

