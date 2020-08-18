Rescued hiker survived in New Mexico woods for 14 days

Authorities say a hiker has survived after being stranded in a forest near Santa Fe for 14 days.

KRQE-TV reports that the lost hiker was rescued Sunday after he called out to another hiker on the Windsor Trail.

Santa Fe firefighters arrived within the hour armed with the hiker’s exact GPS location, but he wasn’t located until the next day.

Santa Fe Fire Department Captain Nathan Garcia said the lost hiker is in his 50s with chronic back pain and hurt his back again while out hiking, making him unable to stand or walk.

Garcia said rescuers brought up his body temperature with a fire when they found him, and gave him food and water. He’d been without food for over a week.

The hiker’s name was not released. He was recovering in a hospital.