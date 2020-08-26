Violence and injuries during third night of angry protests in Kenosha, Wis. over shooting of Jacob Blake

Two people were killed and one was injured amid gunfire overnight in Kenosha, Wis. It was the third night of angry protests in this small Midwestern city over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Blake, who was apparently shot from behind as his children watched, is now paralyzed.

Police on Wednesday arrested a juvenile in the slayings of two people during the protests. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged in Antioch, Ill., with first degree intentional homicide. The city is 21 miles from Kenosha, across the state line.

A protester lays injured during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (David Goldman/Associated Press )

A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (Morry Gash/Associated Press )

Advertisement

Advertisement

A protester obstructs an armored vehicle attempting to clear the park of demonstrators during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (David Goldman/Associated Press )

Protestors confront police in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of protests on August 25, 2020 over the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake by police officer in Wisconsin. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency)

A protester kicks a smoke canister Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

An explosive device detonates as a protester pushes back on an armored vehicle clearing the park of demonstrators during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

Police attempt to push back protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (David Goldman/Associated Press )

Protesters take cover behind a dumpster during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (David Goldman/Associated Press )

Advertisement

A man on the ground was shot in the chest as clashes between protesters and armed civilians who protect the streets of Kenosha against the arson during the third day of protests over the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake by police officer in Wisconsin. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency)

A protester takes cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

Police stand near a department of corrections building that was on fire during protests in Kenosha, Wis. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

A flag flies over a department of corrections building ablaze during protests in Kenosha, Wis. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

Protesters take cover from tear gas fired by police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

Protesters attempt to topple a fence outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (David Goldman/Associated Press)