Two are fatally shot in rare Napa homicide case, police say

Napa police are investigating a fatal double shooting Saturday night. The victims appeared to be teenage girls, one report said.

Napa police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Saturday night, a rare instance of such violence in this wine country community popular with tourists.

Officers found the two female victims about 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Riverside Drive, the Napa Police Department said in a news release. They appeared to be teenagers, reported KTVU-TV Channel 2, which cited a witness to the shooting.

One person died at the scene and the other at a local hospital, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Dustin Dodd at (707) 257-9568.

Napa Police Lt. Chris Pacheco declined to say whether a suspect had been identified, but he said that there was “no indication of any threat to public safety,” according to the Press Democrat.

Napa is the largest city in Napa Valley, and homicides there are uncommon. The killings were the first two recorded in the city this year, Dodd said.