Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Arizona student fundraiser for accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse stirs outrage

A protester who was shot in Kenosha, Wis.
A protester who was shot during demonstrations against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
(Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Aug. 31, 2020
1:38 AM
Share
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

A Republican student group at Arizona State University has sparked a backlash for donating money to the 17-year-old youth who allegedly shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

College Republicans United announced last week that half of any funds they raise during the semester would go toward paying for the legal defense of Kyle Rittenhouse.

“He does not deserve to have his entire life destroyed because of the actions of violent anarchists during a lawless riot,” the group said in a tweet.

But in a statement Saturday, another campus group, the ASU College Republicans, denounced College Republicans United as a “radical, far-right extremist group.”

Advertisement

ASU College Republicans called for an investigation of the group.

Authorities in Kenosha, Wis., say Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and severely wounded a third with an AR-15 rifle Tuesday. The victims were participants of anti-racism demonstrations prompted by the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, by a white police officer.

World & Nation

Teen charged in Kenosha killings, Kyle Rittenhouse, had a history of praising police

KENOSHA, WI - AUGUST 24: Demonstrators retreat from tear gas in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Additional law enforcement were deployed to protect the courthouse. Civil unrest occurred after the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on August 23. Blake was shot multiple times in the back by Wisconsin police officers after attempting to enter into the drivers side of a vehicle. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Teen charged in Kenosha killings, Kyle Rittenhouse, had a history of praising police

Two were dead, and one was injured after shootings amid protests in Kenosha, Wis. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested on homicide charges.

Blake, 29, who was shot seven times, remains hospitalized.

Advertisement

Rittenhouse told police he was trying to protect businesses and people and acted in self-defense. At a hearing Friday, a judge postponed a decision on whether Rittenhouse, who is in custody in Illinois, should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges, including first-degree intentional homicide.

ASU officials said in a statement that the school cannot prohibit a group from fundraising. But the school does not endorse the fundraiser.

The group is not the only one raising money for Rittenhouse. A self-described Christian fundraising site, GiveSendGo, says it has raised more than $100,000 for the teenager’s defense.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement