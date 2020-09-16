Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Fleeing suspect abandons winning lottery ticket, Georgia sheriff says

A lottery ticket worth $100 was left behind by a fleeing suspect, according to the Cherokee County, Ga., Sheriff's Office.
(Facebook via Tribune News Service)
By Associated Press
Sep. 16, 2020
12:56 AM
CANTON, Ga. — 

A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday.

In a Facebook post, it offered its congratulations and invited him to claim the ticket at its office in Canton about 40 miles north of Atlanta.

The man, who was not identified, was later taken into custody, Capt. Jay Baker, a sheriff’s spokesman, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Baker said the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a tag violation, and he ran into the woods. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine, according to Baker. The man can have the lottery ticket back, but the sheriff’s office said it will keep the drugs.

