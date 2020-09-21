Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Belarus protests enter their seventh week with 100,000 people on the street

Protesters against President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus march in Minsk.
Protesters with old Belarusian national flags march in Minsk on Sunday during a protest against President Alexander Lukashenko.
(TUT.by)
By Associated Press
Sep. 21, 2020
2:34 AM
KYIV, Ukraine — 

Tens of thousands of Belarusians calling for their authoritarian president to resign marched through the capital Sunday as the country’s wave of protests entered its seventh week.

Hundreds of soldiers blocked off the center of Minsk, deploying water cannons and armored personnel carriers and erecting barbed wire barriers. Protests against longtime President Alexander Lukashenko, whom some have dubbed “Europe’s last dictator,” also took place in several other Belarusian cities, including Brest and Grodno.

The crowd in Minsk comprised about 100,000 people, said Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights organization. He said dozens of demonstrators were arrested in Minsk and Grodno.

Protests began Aug. 9 after an election that official results say gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office. Opponents and some poll workers say the results were manipulated.

Lukashenko, who has suppressed opposition and independent news media during 26 years in power, has rejected suggestions of dialogue with the protesters. Many members of the Coordination Council set up by the opposition to push for a transition of power have been arrested or have fled the country.

The Minsk demonstrators carried the red-and-white flags that were independent Belarus’ national standard before being replaced in 1995, early in Lukashenko’s tenure. Some bore placards depicting Lukashenko as a mustachioed cockroach.

Although protests have taken place daily since the election, the Sunday gatherings in Minsk have been by far the largest, attracting crowds of as many as 200,000 people.

“Every Sunday, you are showing yourselves and the world that the Belarusian people are the power,” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was Lukashenko’s main election opponent, said in a video message from Lithuania, where she is in exile.

The marchers also carried portraits of Maria Kolsenikova, a top opposition figure who has been jailed for two weeks and is facing charges of undermining state security that could bring a five-year prison term. Kolesnikova has said that security forces drove her to the border with Ukraine to try to make her leave the country, but that she tore up her passport so that she couldn’t cross the border.

In a statement relayed by her lawyer on Sunday, Kolsenikova urged protesters to continue.

“Freedom is worth fighting for. Do not be afraid to be free,” she said. “I do not regret anything and would do the same again.”

Also Sunday, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said an investigation has been opened into the release by hackers of the personal information of more than 1,000 employees of the ministry, which runs the police forces.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

