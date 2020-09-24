Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

California health officials can keep their home addresses secret, governor says

California Gov. Gavin Newsom
According to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, the order is designed “to protect local health officers and other public health officials on the front lines of the fight” against the coronavirus.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 24, 2020
11:03 AM
Share
SACRAMENTO — 

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday allowed health officials to hide their addresses under a California state program designed to protect people from harassment and violence.

Newsom’s executive order permits the secretary of state to make the Safe at Home confidentiality program available to local health officers and other public health officials.

The order says those officials have been subjected to harassment and threats.

Some threats targeted their homes, “which threatens to chill the performance of their critical duties,” the governor’s order stated.

Advertisement

The order is designed “to protect local health officers and other public health officials on the front lines of the fight against the virus,” said a statement from the governor’s office.

California

Recent rise in COVID-19 cases threatens to slow L.A. reopening, mayor says

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Hedda Royce, left, and fiancee Tray Ignacio, sign up to take COVID-19 tests at the new kiosks that opened at Union Station on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The walk-up kiosks, located at the west entrance, will be capable of conducting 500 tests per day. Curative, the company operating the testing site, says they will be open Wednesday to Sunday for the next 30 days. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Recent rise in COVID-19 cases threatens to slow L.A. reopening, mayor says

L.A. County can only enter a new tier on the state’s color-coded reopening blueprint if the positivity rate and number of COVID-19 cases remain low.

More Coverage

California health officials can keep their home addresses secret, governor says

A California community college instructor was arrested last month and charged with sending two dozen misogynistic and threatening letters to Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s top public health official.

Alan Viarengo, 55, of Gilroy, is charged with felony counts of stalking and threatening a public official.

Advertisement

He hasn’t entered a plea.

The Safe at Home program “provides a substitute mailing address for victims and survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, elder/dependent adult abuse, as well as reproductive healthcare workers,” according to the statement.

Newsom’s order also contains a series of other actions related to the impact of COVID-19, including extending an authorization through next March 31 for local governments to halt evictions of commercial renters.

CaliforniaCalifornia Law & Politics COVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement