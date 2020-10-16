Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Twitter changes rules on hacked content after Hunter Biden story furor

Joe Biden with his son Hunter in 2010
Then-Vice President Joe Biden, the current Democratic nominee for president, with his son Hunter in 2010.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 16, 2020
4:43 AM
Share

Twitter said late Thursday it was changing its policy on hacked content after an outcry from conservatives about its handling of an unverified political story on Hunter Biden.

The social media company said it would no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, Vijaya Gadde, the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety, said in a Twitter thread.

And instead of blocking links from being shared, the platform will label tweets to provide context, Gadde said.

“We want to address the concerns that there could be many unintended consequences to journalists, whistleblowers and others in ways that are contrary to Twitter’s purpose of serving the public conversation,” she said.

Advertisement

Twitter and Facebook had moved quickly this week to limit the spread of the story published by the conservative-leaning New York Post, which cited unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son that were reportedly discovered by President Trump’s allies. The story has not been confirmed by other publications.

Twitter initially responded by banning users from sharing links to the article in tweets and direct messages because it violated company policy prohibiting hacked content. But it didn’t alert users about why they couldn’t share the link until hours later.

Opinion

Opinion: The New York Post puts Twitter and Facebook in a no-win position

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questions Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz during a Senate Committee On Homeland Security And Governmental Affairs hearing at the US Capitol on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Last week the Inspector General released a report on the origins of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties with Russia during the 2016 Presidential elections. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Opinion

Opinion: The New York Post puts Twitter and Facebook in a no-win position

Social media platforms took far too long to start enforcing their rules against campaign-related content and major political figures.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that it was “unacceptable” that the company hadn’t provided more context for its action. Slightly more than 24 hours later, Gadde announced that the company was making changes after receiving “significant feedback (from critical to supportive)” about how it enforced the policy.

Advertisement

When asked how the new policy would affect the New York Post story, the company declined to elaborate. But users were able Friday to tweet the link to the story and share it in direct messages.

Facebook said it was “reducing” the story’s distribution on its platform while waiting for third-party fact checkers to verify it, something it regularly does with material that’s not banned outright from its service.

World & NationTechnology
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement