Entertainment & Arts

‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon

'Home Improvement's' Zachery Ty Bryan with Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson and Taran Noah Smith.
Zachery Ty Bryan, second from left, with his “Home Improvement” family: From left, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson and Taran Noah Smith.
(Kimberly Butler / ABC)
By Associated Press
Oct. 17, 2020
11:38 AM
UPDATED1:48 PM
EUGENE, Ore. — 

Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement,” was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.

The Eugene Police Department said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute. They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.

Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The alleged victim declined medical assistance.

Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.

A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

