3 dead in suspected terrorist knife attack at church in Nice, France

French anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating a knife attack Thursday that killed three people and injured several others at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

A suspect was wounded by police and hospitalized after the killings at the Notre Dame Church, which sits less than half a mile from where another attacker plowed a truck into Bastille Day crowds along Nice’s seafront, killing dozens, in 2016.

Thursday’s attacker was believed to be acting alone, and police are not searching for other assailants, said two police officials, who were not authorized to be publicly named.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the attack. It was the third suspected terrorist assault in France since the opening last month of a trial in the January 2015 killings at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris and a kosher supermarket.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker shouted, “Allah akbar!” repeatedly as police apprehended him and that “the meaning of his gesture left no doubt.”

Images carried by local media showed the neighborhood locked down and surrounded by police and emergency vehicles. Sounds of explosions could be heard as bomb-squad personnel exploded suspicious objects.

The lower house of the French parliament suspended a debate on new coronavirus restrictions and held a moment of silence for the victims. The prime minister rushed from the hall to head to a crisis center overseeing the aftermath of the attack. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to travel to Nice, on France’s famed Riviera, later in the day.

Less than two weeks ago, an assailant decapitated a French schoolteacher who showed caricatures of the prophet Muhammed during a lesson on free speech. The caricatures were published by Charlie Hebdo and cited by the men who gunned down members of the newspaper’s editorial staff in 2015.

In September, a man who had sought asylum in France attacked bystanders outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices with a butcher knife.