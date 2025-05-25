Suspected arson causes a second major power outage in south of France

Police direct traffic during an electricity outage in Cannes, southern France, on Saturday.

A second major power outage hit southeastern France early Sunday, this time in the city of Nice, after a suspected arson damaged an electrical facility.

Police have not established a link between the latest blackout, which affected parts of Nice and the nearby cities of Cagnes-sur-Mer and Saint-Laurent-du-Var, and an outage Saturday that disrupted the city of Cannes during the closing day of its renowned film festival.

The Nice blackout started around 2 a.m. and left some 45,000 households without electricity. The city’s trams stopped and power was briefly cut to the Nice Cote d’Azur Airport during its overnight closure hours.

Power was fully restored by 5:30 a.m., according to energy provider Enedis.

The Nice public prosecutor said a criminal investigation has been opened for “organized arson.”

On Saturday, two other installations in the Alpes-Maritimes department were damaged in what officials also suspected to be arson, temporarily cutting power to 160,000 homes, including events at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi condemned Sunday’s attack and said the city had filed a complaint.

“I strongly denounce these malicious acts targeting our country,” he said on X. He ordered all sensitive electrical infrastructure in the city to be placed under police protection.

“These actions can have serious consequences, particularly on hospitals,” Estrosi said at a news briefing Sunday. “As long as the perpetrators haven’t been caught, we will remain on high alert.”