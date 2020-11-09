Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Armenian leader orders end to fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan's national flag with the city of Shushi in the background
This photo taken from a video released by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, shows Azerbaijan’s national flag with the city of Shushi in the background, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. President Ilham Aliyev said Sunday that Azerbaijani forces had taken control of the strategically important city in Nagorno-Karabakh, where fighting with Armenia has raged for over a month.
(Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry via AP)
By Associated Press
Share
YEREVAN, Armenia — 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said early Tuesday that he has ordered an end to fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pashinian said on Facebook that he signed an agreement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to halt the fighting that has raged since late September.

He wrote that the decision was “extremely painful for me personally and for our people.”

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region in Azerbaijan that has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994.

Advertisement

Pashinian’s announcement came after Azerbaijani forces seized the strategically key city of Shushi.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement