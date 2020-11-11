Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Pope vows to end sexual abuse in the church after damning McCarrick report

Pope John Paul II shakes hands with U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, archbishop of Washington, in 2001.
Pope John Paul II shakes hands with U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the archbishop of Washington, at the Vatican in 2001.
(Massimo Sambucetti / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
ROME — 

Pope Francis pledged Wednesday to rid the Roman Catholic Church of sexual abuse and offered prayers to victims of Theodore McCarrick, a day after the Vatican released a detailed report into the decades-long church coverup of the former U.S. cardinal’s sexual misconduct.

Francis concluded his weekly general audience Wednesday by referring to the “painful case” of McCarrick’s abusive behavior and the church’s failure to stop it.

“I renew my closeness to victims of any abuse and commitment of the church to eradicate this evil,” Francis said. He then paused silently for nearly a minute, apparently in prayer.

The Vatican report blamed a host of bishops, cardinals and former popes for downplaying and dismissing mountains of evidence of McCarrick’s misconduct starting in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Francis himself was spared criticism. He defrocked the 90-year-old McCarrick last year after a separate Vatican investigation found that he sexually abused adults as well as children.

The report released Tuesday blamed former Pope John Paul II for having appointed McCarrick archbishop of Washington in 2000 and making him a cardinal, despite having commissioned an inquiry that found he shared his bed with seminarians.

World & Nation

Key findings in Vatican report into ex-Cardinal McCarrick

FILE - In this April 24, 2002 file photo, Washington Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, right, flanked by head of the Pontifical Council for the Laity at the Vatican Cardinal James Francis Stafford, speaks at a news conference at the Vatican concluding a two-day meeting between Pope John Paul II and U.S. cardinals at the Vatican. After an extraordinary meeting sparked by a sex abuse scandal, American Roman Catholic leaders agreed to make it easier to remove priests guilty of sexually abusing minors - but they stopped short of a zero-tolerance policy to dismiss all abusive priests. (AP Photo/Santiago Lyon, File)

World & Nation

Key findings in Vatican report into ex-Cardinal McCarrick

Here are key findings from the two-year investigation into the rise and fall of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, based on documentation and interviews with witnesses.

In his remarks Wednesday, however, Francis held the former pope — who is now a Catholic saint — up for praise. Noting that Wednesday marked independence day for Poland, John Paul’s native land, Francis quoted his predecessor as telling young people what it meant to be truly free.

Advertisement

“While we thank the Lord for the gift of national and personal freedom, what St. John Paul II taught young people comes to mind,” Francis said. He then cited John Paul as saying that being free means being “a man of upright conscience, to be responsible, to be a man ‘for others.’”

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement