Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Targeting Muslims, Indian state outlaws religious conversion by marriage

Yogi Adityanath, leader of India's Uttar Pradesh state, speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a campaign rally.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, speaks with Yogi Adityanath, the leader of Uttar Pradesh state, at a campaign rally in Meerut, India.
(Altaf Qadri / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
NEW DELHI — 

India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party has approved legislation in the country’s most populous state that lays out a prison term of up to 10 years for anyone found guilty of using marriage to force someone to change religion.

The new law in the state of Uttar Pradesh was passed Tuesday and follows a campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party against interfaith marriages. The party describes such marriages as “love jihad,” an unproven conspiracy theory used by party leaders and Hindu hard-line groups to accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage.

Under the legislation, a couple belonging to two different religions will have to give two months’ notice to a district magistrate before getting married. The couple will be allowed to marry only if the official finds no objections.

Uttar Pradesh government minister Siddharth Nath Singh said prison terms of up to 10 years would stop unlawful conversions and provide justice for women.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh is the third Indian state ruled by Modi’s party, after Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, to approve such legislation to check what Hindu nationalist leaders call forced and unlawful religious conversions.

Earlier, the state’s top elected leader, Yogi Aditynatah, a monk regarded by some as a Hindu extremist, said at a public meeting that those waging “love jihad” should either refrain from it or be prepared to die.

World & Nation

In India, Hindu hard-liners do not heart Valentine’s Day

Roses ready for Valentine's Day in India.

World & Nation

In India, Hindu hard-liners do not heart Valentine’s Day

In India, young couples need to be on their toes this Valentine’s Day.

Amid a rising tide of Hindu nationalism in India under Modi, Hindu hard-line groups have long accused minority Muslims of taking over the country by persuading Hindu women to marry them and convert to Islam.

Advertisement

Although India’s constitution is secular and provides protection to all faiths, the issue of “love jihad” has gripped headlines and pitted Modi’s party leaders against secular activists.

India’s investigating agencies and courts have, however, rejected the “love jihad” theory, which many see as part of an anti-Muslim agenda by Modi’s party.

On Tuesday, a court in Uttar Pradesh heard a case of interfaith marriage and said that “interference in a personal relationship would constitute a serious encroachment into the right to freedom of choice of the two individuals.” The court’s ruling came after a Muslim man was accused of forcibly converting his Hindu partner.

World & Nation

India’s largest state is trying to fine Muslims — for crimes they say they didn’t commit

Demonstrators throw stones to security personnel during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in Meerut on December 20, 2019. - Five more protesters died in fresh clashes on December 20 between Indian police and demonstrators, taking the death toll to 14 from more than a week of unrest triggered by a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim, as thousands rallied at the nation's biggest mosque. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

India’s largest state is trying to fine Muslims — for crimes they say they didn’t commit

Rather than face accountability for using excessive force, authorities in India’s largest state are investigating residents over damage resulting from antigovernment unrest.
Advertisement

India is a predominantly Hindu country, with Muslims making up about 14% of its more than 1.3 billion people. Hindu hard-line groups also oppose conversions to Christianity and have vowed to continue trying to prevent interfaith relationships.

Critics of Modi — an avowed Hindu nationalist — say India’s tradition of diversity and secularism has come under attack since his party won power in 2014 and returned for a second term in 2019. They accuse the party of fanning religious passions and presiding over religious intolerance and sometimes even violence. The party denies the accusation.

But a mood of fear, anger and disenchantment is growing among ordinary Indian Muslims. They say Modi and his party are slowly disenfranchising them, leaving the community facing a future as second-class citizens.

On Monday, police registered a case against two Netflix executives after a leader of Modi’s party objected to scenes in the series “A Suitable Boy,” in which a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy kiss against the backdrop of what appears to be a Hindu temple.

Advertisement

The police complaint was registered in Madhya Pradesh state for allegedly offending the religious sentiments of Hindus. Many Indians on Twitter demanded a boycott of Netflix and called for the series to be taken off the platform.

A Netflix India spokesperson declined to comment.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement