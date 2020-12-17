Snow blankets Northeast, breaking records in some states

The first major snowstorm of the season left the Northeast blanketed in snow, setting new snowfall records in a part of Pennsylvania and in Boston.

“Williamsport Regional Airport made history,” the National Weather Service in State College, Pa., said, reporting 24.7 inches of snow. Forecasters said that was the most snow in that location from a single storm on record, breaking the previous record of 24.1 inches set there in January 1964.

Much of Pennsylvania’s western and central regions saw accumulations in the double digits.

Boston already broke its record for snowfall Dec. 17, recording 9.1 inches since midnight on Wednesday night, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton, Mass., said.

Advertisement

“That is the new record right now, and it will probably be more before it’s done,” Bryce Williams said. The previous record for snowfall on Dec. 17 was recorded in 2013 when 6.4 inches fell in Boston.

Nearly 40 inches of snow was dumped on Binghamton, N.Y., as of Thursday morning, with widespread reports of snowfall of over 3 feet in Broome County.

A National Weather Service spokesperson said the storm set a new two-day snowfall record. The previous record, set in March 2017, was 35.3 inches.

Advertisement

Higher elevations in the Berkshire Mountains saw the most snow — more than a foot — in Massachusetts. Moderate to heavy snowfall is forecast through Thursday afternoon, with another 3 to 4 inches accumulating before slowly tapering off.

Williams also warned of “a flash-freeze situation” that could make the roads dangerous.

In New Hampshire, there were at least 50 crashes and disabled vehicles because of poor road conditions as of Thursday morning. Officials did not say if there were any major injuries or deaths.

Connecticut troopers responded to nearly 50 accidents and helped about 160 motorists on state highways during the storm, state police said Thursday. People were injured in three of the accidents, but no deaths were reported. Troopers have responded to about 580 total calls for service during the storm.

Advertisement

Numerous disabled cars were reported along I-87 in eastern New York state, where more than 2 feet of snow was measured by 7 a.m. Thursday in suburban towns near Albany. State police said a snowmobiler was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-787 in downtown Albany early Monday.

The overnight snowfall eclipsed the entire amount recorded for all of last winter in New York City, where 6.5 inches of snow covered Central Park — still much less than the initial predictions of up to 12 inches. The city had just 4.8 inches of snow last year.

The storm came at a critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccines started being given to front-line healthcare workers earlier this week. Officials said they didn’t expect the winter blast to disrupt vaccine distribution.