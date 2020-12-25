Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Obituaries

Ivry Gitlis, a violinist who spanned genres, dies at 98

Israeli violinist Ivry Gitlis plays at the funeral of Peter Ustinov in 2004.
Israeli violinist Ivry Gitlis plays at the funeral of Peter Ustinov in 2004.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
PARIS — 

Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98.

France’s culture minister announced his death Thursday, hailing him as “a magnificent performer, a generous musician” who dedicated his life “to serving all kinds of music.” The cause of death and plans for funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

Entertainment & Arts

Commentary: The L.A. Phil quiet no more

Gustavo Dudamel (back to camera) and the Los Angeles Philharmonic perform at the Hollywood Bowl n August 2020 as part of the virtual concert series "Sound/Stage." Photo by Natalie Suarez for the LA Phil.

Entertainment & Arts

Commentary: The L.A. Phil quiet no more

With little presence the past six months, the L.A. Phil has stepped up its game with recordings and Dudamel virtual Hollywood Bowl concerts.

Recognizable in recent decades by his long white hair and distinctive caps and scarves, Gitlis began playing in the 1920s and performed into the 2010s. The Paris Philharmonic celebrated “one of the longest and most prolific careers in the history of music.”

Advertisement

Gitlis was born in Haifa, Israel, in 1922, and sent to the Paris Conservatory at age 10 under the guidance of violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the ministry said. Gitlis continued training in Europe and the U.S., where he performed with leading conductors starting in the 1950s.

Gitlis performed with the Rolling Stones and jazz stars, appeared on French television shows and founded a French music festival in the 1970s where listeners ate and slept in a field while listening to music.

Music

Eddie Van Halen remembered as ‘the Mozart of rock guitar’

CHULA VISTA, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on stage at Sleep Train Amphitheatre on September 30, 2015 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Music

Eddie Van Halen remembered as ‘the Mozart of rock guitar’

Sammy Hagar, Gene Simmons, Lenny Kravitz and Kenny Chesney are among the musicians paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday at age 65.

Among his many worldwide appearances, Gitlis was the first Israeli musician to perform in Soviet Russia, in 1963, according to Le Monde.

Advertisement

He held charity concerts in Japan after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami while many other performers canceled shows, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported, and played a violin made from wooden debris from the disaster.

ObituariesMusicEntertainment & Arts
Associated Press

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement