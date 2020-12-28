Saudi women’s rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison

One of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists was sentenced Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media.

Loujain Hathloul was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 and for the removal of male guardianship laws that had long stifled women’s freedom of movement and ability to travel abroad.

Her case and her imprisonment for the past two-and-a-half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of Congress and European Union lawmakers.

State-linked Saudi news outlet Sabq reported that Hathloul was found guilty by the kingdom’s anti-terrorism court on charges including agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda, using the internet to harm public order and and cooperating with individuals and entities that have committed crimes under anti-terror laws.

Hathloul has 30 days to appeal the verdict.

A rights group called Prisoners of Conscience that focuses on Saudi political detainees said that Hathloul could be released as early as the end of March 2021 based on time served. She has been imprisoned since May 2018, and 34 months of her sentence will be suspended.

The judge ordered her to serve five years and eight months in prison for violating anti-terrorism laws, according to Sabq, which said its reporter was allowed inside the courtroom during Monday’s session.

Sabq reported that the judge said Hathloul had confessed to committing the crimes and that her confessions were made voluntarily and without coercion.

The judge said the verdict was issued in the presence of the prosecutor, the defendant, a representative from the government’s Human Rights Commission and a handful of selected local media representatives.