Photos: As curtain falls on 2020, New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world are muted

This New Year’s Eve is as unique as the year that’s coming to an end, with pandemic restrictions limiting celebrations and many bidding 2020 good riddance.

As the clock struck midnight across Asia and the South Pacific, the New Year’s experience mirrored countries’ responses to the virus itself. Some canceled or scaled back festivities, while others without active outbreaks — or ignoring rising cases — carried on as though it were any other year.

Australia was among the first to ring in 2021 because of its proximity to the international date line. In past years, 1 million people crowded Sydney’s harbor to watch fireworks. This time, many watched on television. Authorities had urged residents to stay home, and the most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, were battling new outbreaks.

Here are photos of 2020 New Year’s Eve celebrations — and the lack thereof — from different parts of the globe.

New York

Barricades are set up in New York’s Times Square, which was closed for New Year’s Eve reportedly for the first time since 1907. (Kena Betancur / AFP/Getty Images)

Rio de Janeiro

On a beach in Rio, a flower has been placed as an offering during the ritual celebration in honor of Yemanja, the goddess of the sea. Beaches in the Brazilian city are closed due to the pandemic. (Buda Mendes / Getty Images)

Berlin

A man runs in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Germany canceled the annual New Year’s Eve celebration at the site that usually draws hundreds of thousands of people. (Michael Sohn / Associated Press)

Athens, Greece

People pose in front of lighted holiday sculptures in central Athens. Greece remains in lockdown for New Year’s. (Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia

A couple kiss during the celebration at Federation Square in Melbourne, one of the cities in Australia battling an outbreak of the coronavirus, according to news reports. (Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images)

Moscow

A man dressed as Santa walks with children during a performance to mark New Year’s Eve in Moscow. (Pavel Golovkin / Associated Press)

Bangkok, Thailand

People prepare to lie down in coffins in Bangkok during a resurrection ceremony at Wat Takien. The symbolic “rebirth” is intended to cleanse participants of bad karma. (Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images)

Mandalay, Myanmar