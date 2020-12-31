Police investigate deliberate spoiling of 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Police and federal authorities were investigating after a Wisconsin health system said an employee admitted to deliberately spoiling 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wis., first reported that the doses had been spoiled Saturday, saying they had been accidentally left unrefrigerated overnight by an employee. But the health system said Wednesday that the doses now appeared to have been deliberately spoiled.

Police in Grafton, which is about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, said in a statement that the department, FBI and Food and Drug Administration were “actively” investigating the case. Police said they were notified of the alleged tampering Wednesday night. They said Thursday morning that no other information would be immediately released and declined to say if any arrests had been made.

In a statement late Wednesday, Aurora said the employee involved “acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.”

Aurora said it had fired the employee and referred the matter to the authorities. The statement said nothing about a possible motive for the spoilage.

“We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic. We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,” the statement said.

Aurora said it would provide more information on Thursday.