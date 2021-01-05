Photo: Polls close in a runoff that will decide the fate of the Senate

Georgians cast final votes in polling stations across this Southern battleground state Tuesday in a pair of Senate runoff races that will determine the balance of political power in Washington.

State election officials reported light turnout Tuesday morning, including in the deeply conservative northwest region where President Trump held a rally Monday night to encourage GOP voters to turn out in force, according to the Associated Press.

Voters wait in line for Georgia’s Senate runoff elections in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Voters check in before casting their votes in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

A poll worker waits for voters to arrive Tuesday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Voters socially distance while waiting to cast their ballots in the gymnasium at Social Circle Middle School in Social Circle, Ga. (Curtis Compton / Associated Press)

Voters mark their ballots at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. (Ben Gray / Associated Press)

An image of Stacey Abrams is displayed as President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta on Monday. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

A supporter arrives for President Trump’s campaign rally in Dalton, Ga., on Monday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) speaks as President Trump stands by during a campaign rally Monday in Dalton, Ga. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

President-elect Joe Biden stands on stage with Georgia’s Democratic Senate candidates, Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock, in Atlanta on Monday. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

President Trump at a campaign rally Monday in Dalton, Ga. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President-elect Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd at the rally in Atlanta on Monday. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Democratic supporters wait for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at a drive-in rally on Sunday in Savannah, Ga. (Stephen B. Morton / Associated Press)