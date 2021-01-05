Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Photo: Polls close in a runoff that will decide the fate of the Senate

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia's Senate runoff elections at a senior center
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections at a senior center in Acworth.
(Branden Camp / Associated Press)
Share
Share

Georgians cast final votes in polling stations across this Southern battleground state Tuesday in a pair of Senate runoff races that will determine the balance of political power in Washington.

State election officials reported light turnout Tuesday morning, including in the deeply conservative northwest region where President Trump held a rally Monday night to encourage GOP voters to turn out in force, according to the Associated Press.

Voters wait in line during Georgia's Senate runoff elections.
Voters wait in line for Georgia’s Senate runoff elections in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
Voters check in before casting their votes during Georgia's Senate runoff elections.
Voters check in before casting their votes in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
Advertisement
Advertisement

A poll worker waits for voters to arrive Tuesday.
A poll worker waits for voters to arrive Tuesday.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
Voters socially distance while waiting in line to cast their votes in the state's runoff election inside a gymnasium
Voters socially distance while waiting to cast their ballots in the gymnasium at Social Circle Middle School in Social Circle, Ga.
(Curtis Compton / Associated Press)
Voters mark their ballots at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. during the Senate runoff election
Voters mark their ballots at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga.
(Ben Gray / Associated Press)
People in the crowd hold up an image of Stacey Abrams as President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta.
An image of Stacey Abrams is displayed as President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta on Monday.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
A supporter of President Trump arrives for a campaign rally Monday.
A supporter arrives for President Trump’s campaign rally in Dalton, Ga., on Monday.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) speaks as President Trump stands by
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) speaks as President Trump stands by during a campaign rally Monday in Dalton, Ga.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
Advertisement

President-elect Joe Biden stands on stage with Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate
President-elect Joe Biden stands on stage with Georgia’s Democratic Senate candidates, Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock, in Atlanta on Monday.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue
President Trump at a campaign rally Monday in Dalton, Ga.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
President-elect Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd as he campaigns for for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate
President-elect Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd at the rally in Atlanta on Monday.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Supporters wave flags as they wait for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at a drive-in rally
Democratic supporters wait for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at a drive-in rally on Sunday in Savannah, Ga.
(Stephen B. Morton / Associated Press)
Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones waves before President Trump arrives for a campaign rally.
Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones at a rally before President Trump arrives in Dalton on Monday.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

World & NationPolitics

More From the Los Angeles Times