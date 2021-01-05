Photo: Polls close in a runoff that will decide the fate of the Senate

Share
Georgians cast final votes in polling stations across this Southern battleground state Tuesday in a pair of Senate runoff races that will determine the balance of political power in Washington.
State election officials reported light turnout Tuesday morning, including in the deeply conservative northwest region where President Trump held a rally Monday night to encourage GOP voters to turn out in force, according to the Associated Press.
