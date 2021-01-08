North Korea threatens to build more nukes, citing U.S. hostility

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal and develop more-sophisticated atomic weapons systems, saying the fate of relations with the United States depends on whether the U.S. abandons its hostile policy.

Kim’s comments Friday during a key ruling party meeting was seen as an effort to apply pressure on the incoming government of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who is to take office this month.

The Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday that Kim said “key to establishing new relations between [North Korea] and the United States is whether the United States withdraws its hostile policy.”

Kim said he wouldn’t use his nukes unless “hostile forces” intend to use their nuclear weapons against North Korea first. But he said North Korea must further strengthen its military and nuclear capability as the danger of a U.S. invasion of North Korea increases.

Kim ordered officials to develop missiles with multiple warheads, underwater-launched nuclear missiles, spy satellites and nuclear-powered submarines.

KCNA said Kim’s order was made during a four-day meeting Friday of his country’s first ruling party congress in five years.