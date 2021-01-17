Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Nationwide protests of Trump supporters fail to materialize

National Guard troops stand behind security fencing with the dome of the U.S. Capitol behind them.
National Guard troops stand behind security fencing with the dome of the U.S. Capitol Building behind them on Saturday in Washington. After the security breach at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and across all 50 states.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Barbed wire has been installed around the U.S. Capitol grounds. The Washington Monument rises in the distance.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Security remained tight around state houses throughout the country as fears of major protests by armed, far-right supporters of President Trump outside the Capitol and at state capitols Sunday proved unfounded, with only small groups, some carrying weapons, gathering in a handful of cities.

A woman walks her dog past armed National Guardsmen near the California Capitol.
A woman walks her dog past armed National Guardsmen near the California Capitol on Sunday in Sacramento. An FBI warning of “armed protests” planned at all 50 state houses and the U.S. Capitol in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday has brought out SWAT teams and extra law enforcement officers.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
National Guard troops unload supplies outside the U.S. Capitol.
National Guard troops unload supplies outside the U.S. Capitol on Sunday in Washington. After the security breach at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and across all 50 states.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Barricaded businesses prepare for the 59th U.S. presidential inauguration in Washington.
On Sunday, barricaded businesses prepared for the 59th U.S. presidential inauguration in Washington.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
National Guard troops unload weapons and supplies outside the U.S. Capitol.
National Guard troops unload weapons and supplies outside the U.S. Capitol on Sunday in Washington.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Christian Alvarado stands with an American flag in solidarity with police and legislators near the Capitol in Sacramento.
Christian Alvarado, a master’s student at UC Riverside, stands with an American flag in solidarity with police and legislators in front of the state Capitol on Saturday in Sacramento.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
An empty Independence Avenue on Saturday in Washington.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
The Supreme Court, behind security fencing, on Saturday in Washington.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
The California State Capitol dome is lit while CHP officers patrol the grounds in anticipation of possible unrest.
The California State Capitol dome is lit as night falls while CHP officers patrol the grounds in anticipation of possible unrest by Trump supporters on Friday in Sacramento.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A warning sign hangs on the temporary protective fencing at the California State Capitol.
A sign hangs on the temporary protective fencing at the California State Capitol on Sunday in Sacramento.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
National Guard troops stand guard across from the state Capitol on Sunday in Sacramento.
National Guard troops stand guard across from the state Capitol in Sacramento on Sunday in anticipation of unrest leading up to Wednesday’s inauguration.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol, as seen from Pennsylvania Avenue.
The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, as seen from Pennsylvania Avenue, which is within the secure area around downtown Washington.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Times Photography Staff

