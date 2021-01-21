Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Military helicopter crash kills 3 in training exercise in New York

Firefighters and other emergency personnel respond to a military helicopter crash in a field in Mendon, N.Y.
Firefighters and other emergency personnel respond to a military helicopter crash in a field in Mendon, in western New York state.
(Tina MacIntyre-Yee / Democrat & Chronicle)
By Associated Press
Share
MENDON, N.Y. — 

Three National Guard members on a training flight were killed Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field in western New York state.

The craft, a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter, crashed about 6:30 p.m. in Mendon, N.Y., a rural town south of Rochester, officials said.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration said it would take part in the investigation.

Photos of the crash scene posted by local news media showed the aircraft wreckage burning on a snow-covered field.

Advertisement

The helicopter flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion, according to Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said flags on state buildings would be lowered to half-staff Thursday to pay tribute to the troops.

Politics

The National Guard often responds to natural disasters. It’s seeking to prevent a man-made one at the Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: National Guard Troops from Virginia walk down the stairs towards the Capitol Visitors Center on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots and security breach at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and across all 50 states. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

The National Guard often responds to natural disasters. It’s seeking to prevent a man-made one at the Capitol

Nearly 25,000 National Guard troops are in Washington to provide security after the Capitol attack and to protect President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

More Coverage

12 Guard members removed from Biden inauguration, 2 made extremist statements
‘We definitely do look like we’re at war’: On the eerie, anxious streets of D.C. right now

“National Guard members are our citizen soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said at a news conference that witnesses who called 911 reported hearing the sounds of an engine sputtering and said the aircraft was flying very low.

There were no survivors of the crash, he said.

Baxter called the three Guard members who died “great Americans.”

“Keep them in your minds and your prayers,” he said.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement