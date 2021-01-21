Woman accused of helping steal Nancy Pelosi’s laptop is due in court

A federal judge may decide Thursday whether a Pennsylvania woman accused of helping steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol should be released on bail.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson is also expected to preside over a preliminary hearing for Riley June Williams, 22, a Harrisburg resident who is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI says an unidentified former romantic partner of Williams tipped them off that she appeared in a video of the Capitol riot. The tipster also claimed that Williams had hoped to sell the computer to Russian intelligence, the FBI says.

Video from the riot shows a woman matching Williams’ description exhorting invaders to go “upstairs, upstairs, upstairs” during the attack, which briefly disrupted certification of President Biden’s electoral victory.

Williams’ attorney, public defender Lori Ulrich, declined comment on the case. Williams turned herself in to authorities Monday and is in the Dauphin County jail in Harrisburg.

In adding theft-related charges against her Tuesday, a Virginia-based FBI agent said Williams was recorded on closed-circuit cameras in the Capitol going into and coming out of Pelosi’s office.

The agent’s affidavit said a cellphone video that was likely shot by Williams shows a man’s gloved hand lifting an HP laptop from a table. The video’s caption read: “They got the laptop.”

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, has said a laptop used only for presentations was taken from a conference room.

A federal prosecutor earlier this week argued that Williams should not be released on bail pending trial, arguing that she might flee or try to obstruct justice.