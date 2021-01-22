Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Ticket sold in Michigan wins $1-billion Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
DES MOINES — 

One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1-billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers drawn Friday are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24.

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery’s next estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Friday night’s drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1-million Powerball jackpot.

Advertisement

Only two lottery prizes in the U.S. have been larger than Friday’s jackpot. Three tickets for a $1.586-billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016 and one winning ticket sold for a $1.537-billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which is $739.6 million for the Mega Millions jackpot.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are incredibly steep, at 1 in 302.5 million.

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement