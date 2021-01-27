Photos: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

A Jewish prayer for the souls of people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over the site where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Most International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations were being held online this year because of the coronavirus, including the annual ceremony at the site of the former Auschwitz death camp, where the Nazis killed 1.1 million people in occupied Poland.
