Photos: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Rabbi Shaul Nekrich holds the Sulzbach Torah Scroll in a ceremony at the Reichstag building in Berlin. (Odd Andersen/Associated Press)

A Jewish prayer for the souls of people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over the site where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Most International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations were being held online this year because of the coronavirus, including the annual ceremony at the site of the former Auschwitz death camp, where the Nazis killed 1.1 million people in occupied Poland.

A woman lays flowers on a commemorative plaque at the memorial site of the Buchenwald camp near Weimar in eastern Germany on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Jens Schlueter /AFP/Getty Images)

A man walks through the main gate at the Buchenwald site, which bears thge inscription “Jedem das Seine” — To Each His Own. (Jens Schlueter / AFP/Getty Images)

A woman lays flowers at the Memorial to the Sinti and Roma Victims of the Holocaust in Berlin on Wednesday. (Markus Schreiber / Associated Press)

German Parliament Vice President Claudia Roth visits the Memorial for the Victims of Nazi Euthanasia Killings in Berlin. (Markus Schreiber / Associated Press)

Stumbling stones in the Roman Ghetto neighborhood of the Italian capital are engraved with names of Jews killed by the Nazis. More than 1,000 Jewish men, women and children were taken from their homes in the Roman Ghetto and sent to Auschwitz. (Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)

A visitor looks at portraits of Holocaust survivors in the exhibition “Concentration Camp Survivors” by German photographer Stefan Hanke in the eastern German town of Erfurt. (Jens Schlueter /AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the Polish army take part in a commemoration by the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw. (Omar Marques / Getty Images)

A wreath is laid at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw. (Czarek Sokolowski / Associated Press)

The words '#WeRemember’ are displayed on the facade of the Austrian Parliament to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Ronald Zak / Associated Press)

A woman lights a candle during a memorial ceremony at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP/Getty Images)

