Several FBI agents shot while serving warrant in Florida, authorities say

Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child-exploitation case in south Florida, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the extent of the agents’ injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Law-enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened about 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single-family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise police urged residents of the Water Terrace apartments to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.